Ant McPartlin to make red carpet return at TV Baftas

The TV host was not at last year’s event.

Ant McPartlin will be back on the red carpet at the TV Baftas.

The 43-year-old stepped away from his TV roles after being arrested for drink-driving, before returning to work on Britain’s Got Talent earlier this year.

The star, alongside co-presenter Declan Donnelly, will be attending the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards on Sunday.

Ant and Dec have been nominated for best entertainment performance for Saturday Night Takeaway.

The ITV show is also in the running for best entertainment programme, alongside Britain’s Got Talent, Strictly Come Dancing and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

Other nominees attending the glitzy event include Patrick Melrose star Benedict Cumberbatch, who is up for best actor, and Killing Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Presenters announced so far include Danny Dyer, Holly Willoughby, Steve Coogan, Sir Lenny Henry, Kelsey Grammer, Kirsty Wark, David Schwimmer and Line Of Duty star Martin Compston.

Nominees expected on the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall include Killing Eve actresses Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw, Billie Piper, Stephen Graham and Ruth Wilson.

Stars such as Alan Carr, Big Narstie, Strictly Come Dancing’s Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, David Walliams, Emma Mackey, Freddie Flintoff, Prue Leith and Susanna Reid are also expected to make an appearance.

Viewers can watch the ceremony, hosted by Graham Norton, on BBC One from 8pm on Sunday May 12.

