Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Luna unknowingly recreates her mother’s meme face

9th May 19 | Entertainment News

Teigen shared a picture comparison to Instagram.

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Luna unwittingly recreated her mother’s crying facial expression that was later turned into a popular meme.

Teigen was watching husband John Legend accept a Golden Globe in 2015 when the camera panned to her sitting in the audience.

The model and TV presenter was seen crying and her expression sparked a wave of internet memes.

o dear

On Wednesday Teigen took to Instagram to share a side-by-side comparison of her Golden Globes reaction with a snap of three-year-old Luna pulling a strikingly similar expression.

She captioned the post: “o dear.” Teigen’s celebrity fans were quick to comment on the post.

Actress Halle Berry wrote “DESTINY” while Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland said: “STOP OMG STOP.”

The meme has come to be used to signify a cringing moment, though Teigen was actually crying at the time as she watched Legend accept an award at the 2015 Golden Globes.

Teigen, 33, and Legend, 40, married in 2013. They also have a son, Miles, who will be one later this month.

