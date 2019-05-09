Dame Emma Thompson gets a tour of her British-themed SNL dressing room

Dame Emma is making her debut on the long-running comedy show.

Dame Emma Thompson was shown around her British-themed dressing room by a star-struck Kate McKinnon ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

Dame Emma is making her debut on the long-running US comedy show, following recent hosts including Emma Stone, Idris Elba and Kit Harington.

Ahead of Saturday’s episode, McKinnon, an SNL cast member, gave Dame Emma a tour of the dressing room.

When Kate said she was giving Emma Thompson a “fire” dressing room tour, we didn’t think this was what she meant. pic.twitter.com/w668sCOA5m — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 8, 2019

In a video shared on SNL’s Twitter account, McKinnon tells the Oscar-winning actress she warned executive producer Lorne Michaels, “Emma Thompson’s mine, man. Back off!”

She then opens the door to her renovated dressing room, which is adorned with a map of the UK, a tea pot and a leather chair.

McKinnon, a self-confessed superfan of Dame Emma, also gave her a bell to ring in case she needs anything.

This week’s SNL musical guests, The Jonas Brothers, also make an appearance in the skit, promising to perform “bangers” for Dame Emma.

Dame Emma, who will star in the upcoming film Late Night, alongside Mindy Kaling, as well as Men in Black: International, is making her SNL hosting debut.

The sketch show will air in the US on May 11.

