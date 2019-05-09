Danny Baker apologises for joking about Royal baby using monkey picture

9th May 19 | Entertainment News

The broadcaster said the connotations of the image “never occurred to me”.

Broadcaster Danny Baker has apologised after tweeting a joke about the Duke and Duchess Of Sussex’s son using a picture of a monkey.

Harry and Meghan, whose mother is African American, revealed on Wednesday that their new arrival was named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Royal baby
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son Archie (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Radio DJ Baker made a joke about the birth,  tweeting a black and white photo showing a well-dressed man and woman holding hands with a suited chimpanzee.

Baker captioned it: ” Royal baby leaves hospital”. Following a backlash and allegations of racism, he deleted the post and apologised.

He said: “Sorry my gag pic of the little fella in the posh outfit has whipped some up. Never occurred to me because, well, mind not diseased.

“Soon as those good enough to point out it’s possible connotations got in touch, down it came. And that’s it.”

The 61-year-old, who presents a weekly show on BBC Radio 5 Live, apologised again on Wednesday evening, saying the joke was intended to poke fun at the Royal family.

He said: “Once again. Sincere apologies for the stupid unthinking gag pic earlier. Was supposed to be joke about Royals vs circus animals in posh clothes but interpreted as about monkeys & race, so rightly deleted.

“Royal watching not my forte. Also, guessing it was my turn in the barrel.”

Baker appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2016.

© Press Association 2019

