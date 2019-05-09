Ed Sheeran’s wealth doubles in a year, rich list shows

The Shape Of You singer-songwriter overtakes Adele on the 1,000-strong list of the UK’s richest musicians.

Ed Sheeran has doubled his wealth in the last year, bringing his total worth to £160 million, according to the new edition of the Sunday Times Rich List.

The singer-songwriter, 28, is the 17th richest musician in the UK, overtaking Adele who sits at number 22 with £150 million to her name.

Adele (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The songstress, who last month announced her split from husband Simon Konecki after three years, remains the wealthiest female recording artist.

The pair are exceptions in a list dominated by veteran stadium rockers with decades of experience and sales.

The top spot is claimed by composer Lord Lloyd-Webber with a fortune of £820 million. He overtakes Sir Paul McCartney who is the only featured star whose wealth has reduced.

Lord Lloyd Webber (Ian West/PA)

The former Beatle and his wife Nancy Shevell are second with £750 million, down £70 million on last year. In third is Bono-fronted Irish rock band U2 who are valued together at £583 million.

In fourth is Sir Elton John with £320 million, a gain of £20 million on last year despite sizeable donations to his Aids foundations in the UK and US.

Sir Elton John (PA)

Suffolk-raised singer Sheeran also topped the list of wealthiest young musicians, ahead of former One Direction stars Harry Styles and Niall Horan at two and three respectively.

All five former members of the chart-topping boy band feature on the list with Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik appearing at fifth, sixth and seventh respectively.

Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)

Grime artist Stormzy debuts on the list with a fortune of £16 million a week after he scored his first number one single with Vossi Bop.

Stormzy (Ian West/PA)

The full lists are published in a special edition of the Sunday Times Magazine on May 12.

Ten Richest Musicians In The UK (2019):

1. Lord Lloyd-Webber, £820 million

2. Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell, £750 million

3. U2, £583 million

4. Sir Elton John, £320 million

5. Sir Mick Jagger, £275 million

6. Keith Richards, £260 million

7. Olivia and Dhani Harrison, £250 million

8. Sir Ringo Starr, £240 million

9. Michael Flatley, £204 million

10. Sting, £200 million

© Press Association 2019