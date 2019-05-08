Mel Gibson to play Father Christmas in Fatman comedy

8th May 19 | Entertainment News

The filmmakers call it a ‘rowdy Santa tale’ about an unorthodox Father Christmas.

Mel Gibson is to play Father Christmas in Fatman, a comedy that will be introduced at the forthcoming Cannes Film Festival.

Gibson stars as Kris Kringle in the film, to be directed by Ian and Eshom Nelms and executive produced by David Gordon Green and Danny McBride.

The filmmakers call it a “rowdy Santa tale” about an unorthodox Father Christmas who is targeted by a hitman hired by a 12-year-old after he receives coal in his stocking.

Production is scheduled to begin early next year.

Domestic and international rights for the film will be up for sale in Cannes, the world’s largest film market.

Gibson most recently starred in Daddy’s Home 2 and Dragged Across Concrete.

