Emma Bunton marks 21 years since meeting partner Jade Jones

8th May 19 | Entertainment News

The couple have two children together.

Jade Jones and Emma Bunton

Emma Bunton said she loves her partner Jade Jones more every day as the couple marked 21 years since they first met.

The Spice Girl shared a series of images of the couple on Instagram to mark their special day.

“So 21 years ago today I met the most gorgeous man @jadejonesdmg when he came to see me in a #spicegirls Show,” she said.

“Now we are performing at the stadium and I know he will get emotional watching me up there!”

The singer, who has two children with Jones, added: “I love you more everyday, you’re amazing.”

Caroline Flack and Rochelle Humes were among the celebrities who reacted to the post by sharing heart emojis.

Bunton’s friend Holly Willoughby wrote: “Love you both sooooo much!!!!”

“You two are the cutest!” said Lisa Snowdon.

© Press Association 2019

