‘Inspiring’ Sir David Attenborough inundated with birthday messages

The legendary naturalist and broadcaster has turned 93.

Tens of thousands have shared messages of congratulations to celebrate Sir David Attenborough’s birthday.

Sir David turned 93 on Wednesday and tributes poured in for the naturalist and broadcaster on Twitter.

Happy 93rd Birthday #DavidAttenborough. What you’ve done and continue to do, is inspiring. pic.twitter.com/doqmEPtDa5 — Paloma Faith (@Palomafaith) May 8, 2019

Happy 93rd Birthday to the Top Man……..Sir #DavidAttenborough….👏👏 https://t.co/8WuEEGMPYa — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) May 8, 2019

“What you’ve done and continue to do, is inspiring,” wrote singer-songwriter Paloma Faith.

Television presenter Carol Vorderman described Sir David as “the top man”.

Fellow presenter Jeremy Vine signed his birthday greeting “from planet Earth”.

Sir David is a vocal and highly influential conservationist and the conservation group WWF reflected this in their message.

Sir #DavidAttenborough’s voice has been inspiring us to protect nature since he first appeared on our screens 65 years ago. As we wish him a happy 93rd birthday today, it's time for us all to join the #FightForYourWorld. pic.twitter.com/RoXGD1oJ2L — WWF UK (@wwf_uk) May 8, 2019

“Sir #DavidAttenborough’s voice has been inspiring us to protect nature since he first appeared on our screens 65 years ago,” tweeted the WWF.

"I think sometimes we need to take a step back and just remember we have no greater right to be here than any other animal." Happy 93rd birthday to Sir #DavidAttenborough 🐯🐬🐧 pic.twitter.com/NTRioo0dQR — World Animal Protection (@MoveTheWorld) May 8, 2019

The Natural History Museum noted that dozens of plants and animals have been named after Sir David, offering the Attenborosaurus, an extinct aquatic species, as an example.

Happy 93rd birthday to Sir #DavidAttenborough! Sir David has been such an inspiration to scientists that dozens of animals and plants have been named after him. Here's one of our favourites, the beautiful Attenborosaurus. https://t.co/oJ1ToxUbxU — Natural History Museum (@NHM_London) May 8, 2019

The BBC, where Sir David has worked since the 1950s and was once controller of BBC Two, created a 93-second compilation video for his big day.

David Attenborough – this is your life. Have an AMAZING 93rd birthday! 🎁🎉 #Attenborough #DavidAttenborough pic.twitter.com/Ab065M265o — BBC One (@BBCOne) May 8, 2019

“David Attenborough – this is your life,” the BBC One account tweeted.

Elsewhere BBC Radio 1 shared the moment Sir David was persuaded to narrate the music video for Adele’s 2015 hit Hello by DJ Greg James.

What a man. Happy 93rd birthday to Sir #DavidAttenborough 🎂🎈 Throwback to the time @GregJames convinced him to narrate @Adele's Hello 😍 pic.twitter.com/yFc70mXgOb — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) May 8, 2019

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) congratulated Sir David and thanked him “for all you do for television and for the planet”.

Many happy returns to Sir David Attenborough on his 93rd birthday! Thanks for all you do for television and for the planet 🌱✨❤️ #DavidAttenborough #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/KzA1XHgJhQ — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 8, 2019

Sir David’s recent releases include Netflix series Our Planet and the BBC documentary Climate Change: The Facts.

In the latter he warned of a “man-made disaster on a global scale” and a “devastating future” if action is not taken to combat climate change.

© Press Association 2019