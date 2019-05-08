Avengers: Endgame rockets towards UK and Ireland record books

The Marvel blockbuster has taken nearly £70 million in just two weeks.

Avengers: Endgame is on course to become one of the most successful films in UK and Irish box office history, new figures show.

The latest instalment in the Marvel franchise has taken a colossal £69.3 million after just two weeks on release – enough to place it just outside the top 20 highest grossing films since current records began.

By next week Endgame will almost certainly be inside the top 20 and on its way to overtaking the likes of 1993’s Jurassic Park (£75.8 million) and 1975’s Jaws (£80.6 million).

Only four films have grossed more than £100 million at the UK and Irish box office, according to inflation-adjusted figures from the British Film Institute (BFI).

These are 2009’s Avatar (£105.1 million), 2012’s Skyfall (£109.6 million), 1998’s Titanic (£113.2 million) and – the biggest of all – 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens (£125.7 million).

If Endgame keeps up enough momentum, there is a chance it could end up joining these titles in the £100-million club.

The film has already taken in two weeks almost the entire amount taken by Avengers: Infinity War in the whole of 2018 (£70.8 million).

It is currently playing at nearly 700 cinemas across the UK and Ireland.

But while its place in movie history seems assured, whether Endgame becomes the biggest film of 2019 will depend on the performance of this year’s two other blockbusters: Toy Story 4, to be released next month, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, due for release in December.

(Note: BFI comparable box office data goes back to 1975, when coverage of leading titles began.)

