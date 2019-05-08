Victoria Beckham congratulates Harry and Meghan after baby’s debut

The designer said she was ‘so happy’ for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Victoria Beckham was among those to send congratulations after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed their baby boy to the world for the first time.

The royal couple welcomed their son on Monday morning and the first photos of their new arrival were unveiled on Wednesday.

The Spice Girl-turned-designer said she was “so happy” for Meghan and Harry.

She shared one of the images on Instagram, writing: “Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle on their baby boy!

“So happy for you both. x VB @sussexroyal.”

Beckham and her husband David Beckham were among the celebrities who attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018.

Peter Andre also sent his congratulations, writing “Love them” on Instagram, and jokingly asking his wife to help him stop posting pictures of the baby.

“Ah can’t stop posting these pics,” he said. “Emily help!!! Beautiful just beautiful.”

On one image he added the words “Let me sleep” over Meghan and “I need coffee damn it” over Harry. The words “Check out my new crib” were written underneath the baby.

Presenter Ore Oduba said on Instagram: “Don’t mean to create Royal spam in your timelines… But this just makes me SO happy!!!!

“Baby Sussex, you are already loved more than you’ll ever know can’t wait to watch this little historymaker grow up!

“Look at them all together.

“Heart currently struggling to cope due to overswelling… Anyone else?? @sussexroyal #royalbaby #familyiseverything.”

Strictly’s Neil Jones was also among those to comment.

He shared one of the pictures with his own head superimposed on to Harry’s.

“I just want to congratulate @sussexroyal for the birth of their son,” he wrote.

“A lot of people think I look like Harry but I really don’t see it.

“#royalfamily #sussexroyal #baby #redhead #funny #congratulations.”

Comedian Ellie Jane Taylor posted a picture of herself taken soon after she gave birth.

“This was me two days after I had my baby,” she said.

“As you can see, it is very similar to the Megs and Harry photocall but just with a cuddly polar bear and a cardboard sick bowl full of snacks.”

