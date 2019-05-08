Corrie’s Helen Flanagan ‘definitely’ going back to the cobbles

The actress and her fiance welcomed second daughter Delilah last June.

Helen Flanagan has confirmed she plans to return to Coronation Street after her maternity leave.

The actress plays Rosie Webster in the long-running soap but left in 2018 to have her second child.

Flanagan told ITV’s Lorraine: “I miss Coronation Street so much and I definitely am going to go back, definitely.

“But it’s just working it around my girls.

“Matilda is at the age now where she’s four and she needs to be taken to all her lessons and what have you, and obviously with me living in Scotland, it’s a four-hour drive, and Delilah’s nearly one.

“But I just love it so much, I’ve been there since I’ve been nine.”

The 28-year-old actress and her fiance, footballer Scott Sinclair, welcomed daughter Delilah last June.

Brooke Vincent, who plays Sophie Webster (Ian West/PA)

They were already parents to four-year-old Matilda.

Flanagan said it “would be perfect” if the cobbles were to be made child friendly.

She added: “I really miss Sally (Dynevor, who plays her screen mum, Sally) so much and I miss Brooke (Vincent, who plays sister Sophie), and she’s having a baby now which is amazing.

“When she found out she was pregnant she rang me straight away, I was so excited because she’ll be the best mum.”

A number of cast members have left Coronation Street recently, with Lucy Fallon and Faye Brookes announcing their departures last week.

© Press Association 2019