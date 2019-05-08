Katie Price says she looks like a ‘Space Invader’ after cosmetic procedure

The former glamour model said that she used to look ‘horrific’ in her younger days due to having too much work done.

Katie Price has said she looks like a “Space Invader” after undergoing a number of cosmetic procedures on her face.

However, the reality TV star and former glamour model, who is known for going under the knife, said that she does not look as “horrific” as she used to her in her younger years.

Price, 40, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that she had liposuction from her knees to her waist 10 days ago in Turkey, as well as having her own fat put into her bottom and a number of procedures on her face.

She said: “My face, I look like a Space Invader at the moment because it’s still really swollen. I do look a bit different.

“I had my own fat put under my eyes, because they didn’t want to cut under my eyes – as you get older, you do get wrinkles round here, and I had my own fat put here because I didn’t want proper filler, and at the side I had it lifted.”

She said having her own fat injected is “safer than putting chemicals and stuff in”.

Price was asked by GMB host Piers Morgan if she is just “chasing the dragon”, and whether she is stuck in a cycle of needing more and more surgery.

She replied: “To be honest, I think I’ve calmed it down, because if you look back at pictures of me, in the ‘Dwight (Yorke) days’, I looked like a duck.

“I’d had my lips done, I looked horrific then, but now I don’t look like that. I am older and there’s nothing you can do about skin.”

She said that she does not like the “puffy face” look with swollen lips.

Price added: “Girls now, in their 20s, if you look at them they’re all starting to look the same, the lips and the filler.”

She said that she gets her procedures done for free, adding: “Considering I can have surgery for nothing, I don’t do too badly.”

