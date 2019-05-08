George and Amal Clooney switch on the glamour at premiere

8th May 19 | Entertainment News

The parents of twins were in Los Angeles.

LA Premiere of “Catch-22”

George and Amal Clooney switched on the glamour at the Catch-22 premiere.

Clooney stars in, produced and partially directed the TV adaptation of Joseph Heller’s novel.

George Clooney at the Los Angeles premiere
George Clooney at the Los Angeles premiere (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Catch-22 stars Christopher Abbott, Kyle Chandler and Daniel David Stewart were also at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.

Clooney, who has just turned 58, was asked how he was enjoying being a father of young twins.

“They’re good. They’re fat!” he joked to Entertainment Tonight.

“To keep ’em quiet, you just feed ’em.”

The six-episode mini-series will air on Channel 4 in the UK.

© Press Association 2019

