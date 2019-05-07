Pregnant Gemma Atkinson posts ‘soppy’ tribute to Gorka Marquez

The couple are expecting their first child together.

Gemma Atkinson has shared a “soppy” tribute to her boyfriend Gorka Marquez – praising him for looking after her while she is pregnant with their child.

The former Emmerdale star, 34, is expecting her first child with the Strictly Come Dancing professional, 28, whom she met while competing on the show.

Posting a throwback holiday snap from before she began to show, Atkinson urged women to celebrate the effort their partners made for them.

She said: “Soppy post for my fella Gorka Marquez because I’ve had a lot of lovely praise in pregnancy but you dads play a huge part in keeping us feeling safe and looked after.

“From back rubs when baby is lay funny, to getting up in the night with me when I can’t sleep, helping me carry my things, reading with me all the baby blogs, coming to my appointments and encouraging me daily that everything will be ok when push comes to shove. (literally)

“All of the above you do in between the most hectic work schedule. I feel so lucky to have you in my corner and I’m grateful to have you in my life Gorks. Mini Marquez is so lucky having you as papa.”

Atkinson and Marquez met on Strictly in 2017, when Atkinson was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Marquez was dancing with Alexandra Burke.

“I love you!!!! I’m the lucky one,” Marquez replied under her message.

© Press Association 2019