Gareth Malone and Grenfell Tower children to perform at TV Baftas

The choirmaster performed with students for Our School By The Tower.

Gareth Malone and students from the Kensington Aldridge Academy will open Sunday’s Bafta TV awards.

The choirmaster performed with students from the school, which sits at the foot of Grenfell Tower, for BBC Two series Our School By The Tower.

The programme followed Malone and the students as they prepared for a concert marking the school’s return to its original building, after it was forced to relocate following the blaze.

Grenfell Tower (Rick Findler/PA)

Some 72 people died as a result of the fire in June 2017, including four students from the school and one former pupil.

Malone, who also helped with the charity single raising money for survivors, said: “The response to the series has been overwhelming.

“We wanted to give the students a platform to showcase their amazing talent, and to offer up a positive story following an incredibly difficult period for the school, and I’m thrilled they’ll have the chance to perform at the Baftas.”

Bafta has also announced that Downton Abbey’s Daisy Lewis, who played Sarah Bunting in the hit period drama, will commentate over the proceedings for people watching at home.

Last year’s red-carpet host Clara Amfo will be returning to anchor the live coverage, this year joined by fellow BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North.

This year’s Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards will be held at the Royal Festival Hall on May 12 and will be broadcast on BBC One.

