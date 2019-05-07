Sir Ben Kingsley to star in Cannes-bound Long Gone Heroes

The film will be introduced to buyers at the festival when it begins next week.

Sir Ben Kingsley has signed up to star in upcoming action feature Long Gone Heroes.

The Oscar-winner, known for his roles in Gandhi and Schindler’s List, will join Australian actor Guy Pearce for the project, which follows the story of a special forces soldier.

Penned and directed by Santiago Manes Moreno, the film will be introduced to buyers at Cannes Film Festival when it begins on May 14.

Guy Pearce (Matt Crossick/PA)

Double Dutch International (DDI) will launch sales of Long Gone Heroes at the festival, joining their line-up of Think Like A Dog, starring Josh Duhamel and Megan Fox, and The Doorman, with Ruby Rose and Jean Reno, among others.

Producer Jason Moring of DDI said: “This is such a strong, engaging action script. With Sir Ben and Guy leading the way, audiences are in for some excitement.”

The film centres around a special forces soldier for hire, who must return to the field of battle with his team to track down a female reporter entangled in a political scandal.

The 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival runs from May 14 to 25.

