Museum uncovers dolls celebrating previous royal arrival

7th May 19 | Entertainment News

The figures date from when Harry was born.

Royal baby

As the world awaits its first peek at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby, a museum has uncovered dolls celebrating another royal arrival.

The toy figures date from around when Harry was born.

Royal Children Limited Edition Set House of Nisbet Limited 1985
Royal Children Limited Edition Set by House of Nisbet Limited 1985 (Museum of London)

They show Diana, Princess of Wales with her two sons – William by her side and a tiny Harry in a bassinet.

The objects are stored in the collection of the Museum of London but are not on display.

Royal Children Limited Edition Set by House of Nisbet, 1985
Royal Children Limited Edition Set by House of Nisbet 1985 (Museum Of London)

It is believed they were donated by the manufacturer House of Nisbet.

They were made in Dunster Park, Winscombe, and a certificate inside the box says that the dolls are number 332 of a limited edition set.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS

Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday
Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday

Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win
Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win

5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

How technology is transforming the way we pay

How technology is transforming the way we pay
Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits

Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits
As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship

As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS