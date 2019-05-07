Madonna breaks her silence over Michael Jackson abuse allegations

7th May 19 | Entertainment News

The singer that she doesn’t ‘have a lynch-mob mentality’.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala – New York

Madonna has broken her silence over the Michael Jackson sex abuse allegations, saying “people are innocent until proven guilty”.

Two men, James Safechuck and Wade Robson, alleged in graphic detail in a documentary that they were sexually abused as children by the King of Pop.

The Queen of Pop, who took Jackson as her date to the Oscars in 1991, said she has not watched the film Leaving Neverland.

But she told British Vogue: “I don’t have a lynch-mob mentality, so in my mind, people are innocent until proven guilty.

Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson (Yui Mok/PA)

“I’ve had a thousand accusations hurled at me that are not true. So my attitude when people tell me things about people is, ‘Can you prove it?’”

Asked what would constitute proof of Jackson’s guilt, she replied:  “I don’t know, I haven’t seen the film.

“But I guess it would be people recounting actual events – but then, of course, people sometimes lie.

“So I always say, ‘What’s the agenda? What do people want out of this? Are there people asking for money, is there some kind of extortion thing happening?’

“I would take all of those things into consideration.”

She said of the HBO and Channel 4 documentary: “I guess I’ll get around to seeing it. I haven’t seen it yet.”

The King and Queen of Pop went to the Academy Awards together in 1991.

Madonna later called it the “best date ever” and revealed the pair had shared a passionate kiss.

Jackson’s brothers Tito, Marlon and Jackie, and his nephew Taj, have dismissed the allegations against the late singer.

Jackson, who died in 2009 aged 50, has been labelled a “master manipulator” who “groomed the world”.

In March, singer Barbra Streisand was criticised for saying the men who claim Jackson abused them were “thrilled to be there”.

Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand (Yui Mok/PA)

She later posted an apology online, saying “I am profoundly sorry for any pain or misunderstanding I caused by not choosing my words more carefully about Michael Jackson and his victims.”

See the full feature in the June issue of British Vogue available on newsstands and digital download on May 10.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday

Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits
Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits

As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship
As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship

Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test

Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test
5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed

5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win

Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win
Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win

Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday