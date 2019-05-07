Andy Warhol exhibition coming to Tate Modern next spring

Rarely seen work by the artist from the 1970s are also set to go on display.

Andy Warhol is set to be celebrated in a bold new exhibition at Tate Modern.

Beginning next spring, visitors to the London gallery will be able to view the American artist’s legendary pop images of Marilyn Monroe and Campbell’s soup cans.

Rarely seen works from the 1970s are also set to go on display, showcasing Warhol’s skill as a painter and his experiments with mass media.

Warhol’s screen prints at 2017 British Museum exhibition The American Dream: Pop to the Present (Victoria Jones/PA)

Tate has said the show will demonstrate the contradictions of 20th century American society and culture.

The son of immigrants, Warhol was one of the leading names in the pop art scene, embracing consumerism and celebrity culture.

He soon became a staple in New York due to his studio – The Factory – which became a gathering place for drag queens, playwrights, Hollywood celebrities and wealthy patrons.

The exhibition, in partnership with Bank of America, is organised in collaboration with Museum Ludwig, Cologne.

Tate also announced on Tuesday that it will present the first major exhibition of Steve McQueen’s artwork in the UK for 20 years.

The show, starting in February, will bring together immersive video and film installations the Turner Prize-winning artist and Oscar-winning filmmaker has made since 2000.

Andy Warhol will run at Tate Modern from March 12 to September 2020.

