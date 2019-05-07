David Bowie tracks which ‘didn’t make the cut’ up for sale at auction

The reel-to-reel tape will be sold for the first time.

David Bowie tracks which were rejected from his debut album – possibly because they were too quirky – are going under the hammer.

The four songs were recorded at Decca Studios in London, between 1966 and 1967, while the star was putting his self-titled, first record on tape.

The reel-to-reel tape will be sold for the first time and could fetch more than £10,000 at Omega Auctions.

David Bowie’s reel-to-reel tape (Omega Auctions)

Bowie expert Paul Kinder told the Press Association: “The four tracks on this tape didn’t make the cut – possibly because they were too quirky – even for famously oddball early David Bowie recordings.

“One song, Bunny Thing, shows Bowie in full-on, presumably drug inspired or fuelled, weird mode.

“It’s a beat poem about rabbits smuggling drugs, complete with in-character reminisces of an aged German bunny.

“There’s also a very solid and catchy R&B number, Funny Smile, (and) a version of totally weird music hall, mockney accent-heavy Pussy Cat…

“For Bowie fans – these tracks represent part of the ‘holy grail’ of unreleased recordings.”

Another song, Did You Ever Have A Dream, went on Bowie’s Another Face compilation.

The tape has not been sold before.

It will go under the hammer alongside other rare items of Bowie memorabilia at Omega Auctions on May 21 in Newton-Le-Willows.

