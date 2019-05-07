Katy Perry looks good enough to eat in Met Gala burger costume

7th May 19 | Entertainment News

The singer changed out of her chandelier outfit to dance at the after party.

Review of the Year 2017

Katy Perry looked good enough to eat when she changed into a burger costume at the Met Gala.

The singer had arrived on the red carpet in an elaborate chandelier ensemble, complete with heavy headdress.

Her change of outfit for the after party was revealed on Rita Ora’s Instagram story.

Katy Perry (Instagram)

Hailee Steinfeld shared a video of Perry dancing in the outfit, captioned: “Big mood.”

(Instagram)

Perry had previewed the outfit change on Instagram earlier when she shared a photograph of her shoes to go with the chandelier outfit, and also the burger-style trainers she changed into.

She captioned the picture: “First we set the table, and then we dine.”

Perry’s chandelier outfit was one of the most visually arresting on the extravagant red carpet and included a silver jewelled skullcap to secure the costume, and which Perry kept on while wearing the burger ensemble.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
Katy Perry (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Kylie Jenner also showed off an outfit change for the Met Gala after party, swapping her purple gown and wig for a blue ensemble.

She shared a video on Instagram, writing: “The after party.”

View this post on Instagram

The after party 🧜🏼‍♀️🦋

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

Everyone. @voguemagazine

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Celebrity attendees at the star-studded bash were treated to a performance by Cher, who delivered a rendition of her hit Believe, as well as a cover of Abba’s Waterloo.

Cher (Instagram)

The theme of the Met Gala this year was Camp: Notes On Fashion.

As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship