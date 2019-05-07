Game Of Thrones responds after takeaway coffee cup left in feast scene

7th May 19 | Entertainment News

Daenerys Targaryen was enjoying a hot drink alongside her glass of wine.

Game Of Thrones

Game Of Thrones has admitted that a coffee cup left in a shot in the most recent episode of the show was a mistake.

Fans of the hit fantasy series were left baffled after a takeaway cup was left in front of Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, on the top table at a post-battle feast.

The mother of dragons was holding a cup of wine during the scene but the cup was left just in front of her.

It appeared for a brief moment as she looks over at Jon Snow (Kit Harington), who is being hailed by Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) for his prowess as a soldier following the defeat of the Night King at the Battle of Winterfell.

A message tweeted on the Game Of Thrones official account said: “News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

Game Of Thrones continues on Sky Atlantic and Now TV on Mondays at 2am and 9pm.

© Press Association 2019

