Harry Styles embraces camp in see-through Gucci top at Met Gala

7th May 19 | Entertainment News

The singer was a co-chairman for the annual fashion extravaganza.

2019 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala

Harry Styles fully embraced the theme of the night as he made his Met Gala debut.

The singer, 25, was co-chairman for the evening and walked the pink carpet at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum Of Art in an all-black custom Gucci design.

2019 Met Gala
Designer Alessandro Michele, left, and Harry Styles arrived together on the pink carpet of the Met Gala (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Styles, accompanied by Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele, wore a sheer blouse complete with ruffles and lace, which left his tattooed torso easily visible.

He added rings, a drop earring and painted finger nails to the look, on a night when the theme was Camp: Notes On Fashion.

Met Gala 2019
Harry Styles embraced the theme of camp as he wore a see-through Gucci top at the Met Gala (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Former One Direction star Styles co-chaired the event alongside Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, Michele and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

This year’s theme was inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay Notes On Camp.

“The essence of Camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration,” Sontag once explained.

The Metropolitan Museum Of Art Costume Institute Benefit takes place on the first Monday of May each year.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday

How technology is transforming the way we pay
How technology is transforming the way we pay

8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences
8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences

Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win

Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed

5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed
Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS

Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS
Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS

Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday