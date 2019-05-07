Harry Styles embraces camp in see-through Gucci top at Met Gala

The singer was a co-chairman for the annual fashion extravaganza.

Harry Styles fully embraced the theme of the night as he made his Met Gala debut.

The singer, 25, was co-chairman for the evening and walked the pink carpet at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum Of Art in an all-black custom Gucci design.

Designer Alessandro Michele, left, and Harry Styles arrived together on the pink carpet of the Met Gala (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Styles, accompanied by Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele, wore a sheer blouse complete with ruffles and lace, which left his tattooed torso easily visible.

He added rings, a drop earring and painted finger nails to the look, on a night when the theme was Camp: Notes On Fashion.

Harry Styles embraced the theme of camp as he wore a see-through Gucci top at the Met Gala (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Former One Direction star Styles co-chaired the event alongside Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, Michele and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

This year’s theme was inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay Notes On Camp.

“The essence of Camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration,” Sontag once explained.

The Metropolitan Museum Of Art Costume Institute Benefit takes place on the first Monday of May each year.

