Fairytale of New York: Zendaya dresses as Cinderella at Met Gala

The 22-year-old’s outfit lit up at the wave of a wand.

Actress and singer Zendaya brought a touch of the fairytale to the Met Gala pink carpet as she came dressed as Cinderella.

The 22-year-old star of Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Greatest Showman wore a Tommy Hilfiger gown for the annual fashion extravaganza, while her hair was blonde and styled like the Disney princess.

Zendaya channelled Cinderella with her Met Gala outfit (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Zendaya was accompanied on the carpet at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum Of Art by US TV personality Law Roach, who acted as her fairy godmother.

Roach was armed with a “magic” wand, which caused Zendaya’s grey dress to light up blue when he waved it.

Zendaya’s dress lit up when Law Roach waved his wand (Jennigfer Graylock/PA)

Zendaya’s look was in line with the theme for the evening, which was Camp: Notes On Fashion.

It is not the first time Zendaya’s Met Gala outfit has caused a stir.

For the 2018 Met Gala, Zendaya wore an outfit inspired by Catholic saint Joan Of Arc (Ian West/PA)

Last year, when the theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination, she wore a Versace gown that drew inspiration from Joan Of Arc, the Catholic saint.

The Met Gala is an annual event that raises money for the Costume Institution at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art.

© Press Association 2019