Katy Perry lights up the Met Gala â€“ dressed as a chandelier

The pop star is no stranger to head-turning outfits.

Katy Perry lit up the Met Gala – and arrived on the pink carpet dressed as a chandelier.

The singer turned heads in an outlandish outfit designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino, consisting of a crystal-covered mini-dress and matching headwear.

Katy Perry wore an eye-catching outfit at the Met Gala (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Attached to both pieces of clothing were multiple light bulbs, turning Perry into a walking chandelier.

American Idol judge Perry, 34, walked carefully down the carpet in the dress, which she told reporters weighed 40lbs.

When asked how she planned to sit down, she replied she had no intention to.

Katy Perry’s chandelier outfit was designed by Jeremy Scott, who said he wanted to have fun with the theme of camp (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Perry was later heard singing a cover of Sia’s hit song Chandelier as she made her way up the steps at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum Of Art.

Scott, one of the world’s most renowned fashion designers, said he wanted to have “fun” with the theme this year, which was Camp: Notes on Fashion.

Katy Perry had to manoeuvre carefully around the carpet while wearing her extravagant outfit (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

“The idea of elegance itself is quite camp and I wanted to play with that concept, poke a little fun at it with a loving nudge”, he told Vogue.

Perry is no stranger to wearing head-turning outfits at the Met Gala.

Last year, when the theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination, she wore a pair of giant angel wings.

© Press Association 2019