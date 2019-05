A-listers once again gathered at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art in New York City.

The Met Gala once again attracted some of the biggest names in showbusiness who turned heads in a variety of eye-popping outfits.

Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian West and Katy Perry were among the notable looks on the pink carpet in New York City.

Lady Gaga donned four outfits at the Met Gala in New York City (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

One of Lady Gaga’s dresses was a black strapless couture gown, which she paired with an umbrella (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The third of Lady Gaga’s four outfits was a pink column dress, paired with an old-fashioned brick mobile phone and over-sized sunglasses (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Lady Gaga stripped down to her underwear for her final Met Gala outfit (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Katy Perry – who is no stranger to bizarre outfits – lit up the Met Gala by dressing as a chandelier (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Kim Kardashian West a wore Thierry Mugler dress for the Met Gala and said the goal was to make her look dripping wet (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Kylie Jenner wore a lavender see-through dress complete with feather details (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Kendall Jenner turned heads in a bright orange, feathered gown by Versace (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez – appearing at her 11th Met Gala – stunned on the carpet in a silver fringe-beaded Versace dress (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Emily Ratajkowski, no stranger to head-turning outfits, wore a custom Dundas dress with a full bodice cut-out (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow attended without husband Brad Falchuk and wore a yellow maxi dress for the occasion (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wore matching outfits on the Met Gala’s pink carpet (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Actress Priyanka Chopra wore a Dior Haute Couture silver gown teamed with a cape (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

British singer Dua Lipa was among the celebrities pictured on the Met Gala’s pink carpet (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Acclaimed singer Janelle Monae wore a dress inspired by the art of Pablo Picasso (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Sienna Miller wore a silver dress with black details as he walked the pink carpet at the Met Gala (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Actress Emily Blunt shimmered in a golden mermaid-style gown complete with floral details (Jennifer Gralock/PA)

Miley Cyrus arrived with husband Liam Hemsworth and wore a metallic green and black mini-dress by Yves Saint Laurent (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Co-host for the evening Serena Williams combined Nike sneakers with a yellow, strong-shouldered Versace gown (Jennifer Gratlock/PA)

Bella Hadid – who wore her hair in a pixie cut – turned heads in an elegant black gown with jewelled cutouts (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Gigi Hadid shone in a silver outfit designed by Michael Kors, who accompanied her on the carpet (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Cardi B required the help of six men to get up the steps wearing her flowing Thom Browne gown (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

