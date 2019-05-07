Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian among the stars at a beautiful and bizarre Met Gala

Celebrities gathered in New York for fashion’s biggest party.

Lady Gaga underwent four costume changes and Katy Perry came dressed as a chandelier as celebrities gathered in New York for the Met Gala.

Fashion’s biggest party – overseen by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour – is one of the most anticipated dates in the showbiz diary and is known for both its A-list guests and the often outlandish outfits they wear.

It takes place on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art each year and raises money for the museum’s Costume Institute.

Lady Gaga turned heads at the Met Gala, working her way through four outfits on the carpet (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

This time around the Met Gala asked celebrities to interpret the theme of Camp: Notes On Fashion, inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay Notes On Camp and delivered its usual mix of the beautiful and the bizarre.

Lady Gaga, a co-chairwoman for the evening, was among the first to arrive on the pink carpet, a stone’s throw from Central Park, and by the time she had made her way up the Met’s famous steps she had worn no fewer than four outfits.

One of Lady Gaga’s outfits was a pink column dress (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The pop star and actress arrived in a giant hot-pink gown and ended up in sparkling black lingerie.

In between, Gaga wore a black strapless couture gown, which she paired with an umbrella. After that came a bright pink column dress, paired with oversized sunglasses and an old-fashioned brick mobile phone.

Fans chanted Lady Gaga’s name at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala (Jennifer Graylovk/PA)

The Kardashian-Jenner clan were among the later arrivals on the pink carpet, with matriarch Kris Jenner the first to arrive, followed by her daughters and their partners.

Kim Kardashian West wore a beaded latex Thierry Mugler dress, that gave the illusion of being dripping wet.

Kim Kardashian was among the stars pictured on the pink carpet at the Met Gala (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Kardashian West, 38, who also had wet-look hair, told Vogue it was an “honour” to wear a Mugler dress and that he envisioned her as “this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping”.

Her husband, the musician Kanye West, donned a more demure look, in matching dark-blue trousers and a jacket.

Kylie Jenner wore a lavender, see-through dress for the Met Gala, complete with feathered details (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kylie Jenner walked the carpet with boyfriend Travis Scott. The 21-year-old wore a lavender, feathered naked dress, complete with matching purple wig.

Her older sister Kendall, 23, also wore feathers, donning an orange dress.

The Hadid sisters – Gigi and Bella – were also among the guests.

Gigi Hadid sparkled in a silver jumpsuit designed by Michael Kors (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Gigi, 24, shone in a sparkling silver jumpsuit designed by Michael Kors, who accompanied her on the carpet. Gigi paired the outfit with a matching headpiece and feathered jacket that dragged along the floor.

Bella, 22, had her hair styled in a pixie cut, wearing an elegant black gown with jewelled details. She finished the look with giant jewelled earrings.

Bella Hadid wore an elegant black gown for the 2019 Met Gala (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Rapper Cardi B required the help of six men to climb the Met’s steps. Her red Thom Brown gown flowed behind her for about 10 feet and reportedly took 35 people more than 2,000 hours to create.

Cardi completed the look with a matching headpiece.

Cardi B’s dress flowed over the Met’s steps (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Katy Perry lit up the evening – literally – and arrived dressed as a chandelier.

Perry worked on the eye-catching outfit with designer Jeremy Scott for Moschino, creating a crystal-covered mini-dress with lights attached to it.

She wore a matching headpiece, complete with chandelier add-on.

Katy Perry lit up the Met Gala by coming dressed as a chandelier (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Harry Styles, also a co-chairman for the event, arrived with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and fully embraced the theme of camp.

The former One Direction singer turned heads in an all-black custom Gucci design with a sheer blouse featuring ruffles and lace.

Co-chair for the evening Harry Styles wore a Gucci outfit (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Metropolitan Museum Of Art Costume Institute Benefit took place in New York City on Monday.

Previous themes include Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination, Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology and China: Through The Looking Glass.

