Lady Gaga took the Met Gala red carpet by storm with no fewer than four outfits that tumbled away from the sublime to the risque.

The singer, who is also a co-host of this year’s fashion extravaganza, arrived in a giant hot-pink gown and ended up in sparkling black lingerie.

Lady Gaga arrived at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala in a gown by friend and former stylist Brandon Maxwell (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The 25ft train was so long a crew of handlers had to help carry it up the museum’s stairs

The singer then removed the gown to reveal a black strapless dress (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The classy look was accessorised with an umbrella (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Gaga applied lipstick before her next outfit was revealed (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The A Star Is Born actress sizzled in a slim hot pink column dress (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The third outfit was by no means the final flourish (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The pink dress was removed to reveal sparkling black lingerie, fishnet tights and killer platform boots (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Maxwell joined Gaga at the end of the 15-minute display (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

