Emma Willis forced to reassess health regime after bout of mystery illness

The presenter is an ambassador for Women’s Health’s Project Body Love campaign.

Emma Willis has revealed that she experienced a sudden and unexplained bout of illness which left her stressed, puffy and bloated.

The Voice UK’s host “had to reassess everything” after falling ill with the mystery condition.

However, she visited a nutritionist who recommended she take up Pilates and look at her self-care habits.

She told Women’s Health: “Normally, I’m a very positive, happy person and suddenly I wasn’t, and that really affected me.

“I went to see a nutritionist, who did some tests, and it turned out to be lots of different things that were all over the place.

“Stress, inflammation in my body, as well as being puffy and bloated, and I was just knackered.

“You don’t realise that those things affect your body in the way that they do, until you’re not in a good place. I had to reassess everything.”

Willis is an ambassador for the magazine’s Project Body Love campaign to improve the body confidence of UK women and girls.

The mother-of-three said she encouraged her children with Busted star husband Matt to be happy in their own skin.

“I tell my children they’re beautiful, but that’s more about their character as the way they look,” she said.

“We never talk about size or what’s ‘normal’, as everyone is unique. I definitely don’t mention things that might worry me about my own body in front of them.

Emma with husband Matt (Ian West/PA)

“I can’t remember my mum ever talking in a negative way about her body. We grew up seeing her in a bikini on holiday or getting out of the shower. We’ve always been quite open in that respect.”

The former model also reflected on her own journey to feeling confident.

She said: “It’s funny because, when I was younger, my body was ‘better’, but I was more insecure about it.

“Then, in my thirties, I had children, so loved my body because of what it had produced.

“I’m also more aware as I get older of being healthy, and taking care of my body from the inside, rather than thinking about how it looks from the outside.”

