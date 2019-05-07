Piers Morgan expects ‘fireworks’ after Lord Sugar booked for Life Stories

The Good Morning Britain host will delve into the tycoon’s past when he appears on his ITV show.

Piers Morgan has booked Lord Sugar for his ITV series Life Stories, predicting fireworks when the pair face one another in front of a live studio audience.

The Good Morning Britain host said he had first offered Lord Sugar the slot 10 years ago but the business tycoon had “bottled it”.

In Life Stories, celebrities open up about their lives to the ex-editor of the Daily Mirror.

Piers Morgan (Ian West/PA)

Morgan said: “I’ve tried for 10 years to get Lord Sugar to do Life Stories but he’s always bottled it. Now we’re going to finally get it on, and I predict fireworks.

“With his late addition, I think this new series is now officially the best line-up we’ve ever had.”

Lord Sugar, who has a history of rowing publicly with Morgan, is the fifth star to be announced for the new series.

He said: “I know he’ll try to make me cry but he’s got more chance of becoming Pope. Morgan talks a great game but can’t walk it, as viewers will discover with this interview.”

Then-prime minister Gordon Brown appears on life stories (ITV/PA)

Sir Michael Parkinson, Harry Redknapp, Michael Barrymore and Mel B all feature in the forthcoming 16th series.

Morgan has previously delved into the pasts of stars including then-prime minister Gordon Brown, Sir Elton John, Sir Rod Stewart, Sir Richard Branson and Sharon Osbourne.

Entertainment commissioning editor Asif Zubairy said: “Piers has three traits that scare interviewees but that audiences love: he’s curious, determined and forensic.

“This series is one of the best yet and people should be prepared to learn some surprising truths about celebrities they thought they knew everything about.”

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories will air on ITV soon.

© Press Association 2019