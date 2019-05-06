Corrie viewers thrilled as Norris Cole returns to the cobbles

The character was last seen in the soap in 2017.

Coronation Street fans have told of their delight after Norris Cole returned to the cobbles following a two-year absence.

The character had been away from the ITV soap since 2017 as actor Malcolm Hebden recovered from a heart attack.

But he reappeared in Weatherfield on Monday night, and viewers were thrilled to see him return from his travels.

“I’m so glad Norris is back. The nation’s favourite Grandad back on the Street,” said one fan on Twitter.

“Watching Corrie now and the legendary Norris is back on the cobbles welcome back home we have missed you,” said another.

One person said the Street was getting “a much needed Norris injection”.

“Been having a very sad day but the sight of Norris has made me smile and cheered me up,” posted another person.

Hebden, 79, first appeared in the soap as the much-loved character in 1994.

Before being cast as Norris, he played another Weatherfield character, Carlos, in 1974.

Coronation Street continues on ITV.

