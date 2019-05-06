Corrie viewers thrilled as Norris Cole returns to the cobbles

6th May 19 | Entertainment News

The character was last seen in the soap in 2017.

264185a2-2a6b-459d-94ec-081000445e33

Coronation Street fans have told of their delight after Norris Cole returned to the cobbles following a two-year absence.

The character had been away from the ITV soap since 2017 as actor Malcolm Hebden recovered from a heart attack.

But he reappeared in Weatherfield on Monday night, and viewers were thrilled to see him return from his travels.

“I’m so glad Norris is back. The nation’s favourite Grandad back on the Street,” said one fan on Twitter.

“Watching Corrie now and the legendary Norris is back on the cobbles welcome back home we have missed you,” said another.

One person said the Street was getting “a much needed Norris injection”.

“Been having a very sad day but the sight of Norris has made me smile and cheered me up,” posted another person.

Hebden, 79, first appeared in the soap as the much-loved character in 1994.

Before being cast as Norris, he played another Weatherfield character, Carlos, in 1974.

Coronation Street continues on ITV.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS

Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits
Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits

5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed
5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed

Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship

As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship
8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences

8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences
Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday

Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday
Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday

Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS