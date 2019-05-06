Dreams come true â€“ Kanye lists wife Kim Kardashianâ€™s achievements in text

6th May 19 | Entertainment News

The couple were married in 2014.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West has shared a text message from her husband Kanye in which he congratulates her for what she has achieved.

The message, which Kim posted on her Instagram Story, includes a photograph of a room with a stunning view from the window.

Kanye lists his wife’s accomplishments, highlighting her personal life as well as her modelling achievements and her recent efforts to help free a woman serving a life sentence for drug offences.

Screengrab from Kim Kardashian West's Instagram Story
Screengrab from Kim Kardashian West’s Instagram Story (Kim Kardashian West Instagram)

“This your life,” wrote the rapper.

“Married with four kids.

“Get people out of jail.

“Cover of Vogue.

“Go to church every week with your family.

“Dreams come true.”

The couple tied the knot in 2014. They have three children – daughters North, five, and Chicago, one, and son Saint, three – and are expecting a baby boy via a surrogate.

