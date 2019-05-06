Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber appear to tease snippet of upcoming collaboration

6th May 19 | Entertainment News

The pair shared a few seconds of the track via Instagram.

Ed Sheeran Jumpers for Goalposts Premiere – London

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber have appeared to share a snippet of their highly-anticipated forthcoming collaboration.

Bieber, 25, hinted at a joint project when he posted pictures of himself and Sheeran in colourful shirts standing in front of green screens last week.

View this post on Instagram

@teddysphotos

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

On Monday he posted a video to his Instagram story showing Sheeran, 28, playing a song on his laptop.

In the video, the Shape Of You hitmaker says: “Hey guys, I’ve got some new music coming out. I just want to play you the song. See if you like it.”

Set to a tropical-style beat, it appears to feature Bieber singing the words: “I’m at a party I don’t want to be at.”

The pair previously teamed up on the hit Love Yourself in 2015, with Sheeran penning the track with Benny Blanco.

Bieber also appeared to confirm the track’s release date, tweeting: “It’s happening. #friday.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed
5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed

Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS

Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS
Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday

Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday
How technology is transforming the way we pay

How technology is transforming the way we pay
Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win

Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win
Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win

Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test