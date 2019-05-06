Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black celebrate wedding anniversary

The couple tied the knot in 2017.

Tom Daley shared a photograph from his wedding day as he and his “beautiful husband” Dustin Lance Black celebrated their second anniversary.

The image posted on social media shows the Olympic diver and US film-maker Black on their big day in 2017.

Daley, 24, captioned the picture with the date of their nuptials (May 6, 2017) and two heart emojis.

“HAPPY ANNIVERSARY to my Beautiful Husband,” he wrote.

The diver – who welcomed a son with Black last year – added: “You’re my biggest supporter, a superhero dad, and my best friend.”

Black, 44, also shared a picture from the couple’s wedding to mark the milestone.

“Happy Anniversary my love,” he said.

“No matter how far we may be from each other, you are always right here with me.”

Daley and Black welcomed son Robert Ray via a surrogate in June 2018.

