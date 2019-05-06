Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black celebrate wedding anniversary

6th May 19 | Entertainment News

The couple tied the knot in 2017.

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black

Tom Daley shared a photograph from his wedding day as he and his “beautiful husband” Dustin Lance Black celebrated their second anniversary.

The image posted on social media shows the Olympic diver and US film-maker Black on their big day in 2017.

Daley, 24, captioned the picture with the date of their nuptials (May 6, 2017) and two heart emojis.

“HAPPY ANNIVERSARY to my Beautiful Husband,” he wrote.

The diver – who welcomed a son with Black last year – added: “You’re my biggest supporter, a superhero dad, and my best friend.”

Black, 44, also shared a picture from the couple’s wedding to mark the milestone.

“Happy Anniversary my love,” he said.

“No matter how far we may be from each other, you are always right here with me.”

Daley and Black welcomed son Robert Ray via a surrogate in June 2018.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits
Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits

Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

How technology is transforming the way we pay

How technology is transforming the way we pay
Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS

Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS
5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed

5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed
Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday

Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday
Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday

Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test