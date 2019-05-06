A-listers gather in New York City for the Met Gala

Lady Gaga, Harry Styles and Serena Williams are co-chairs this year and are overseen by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

A who’s who of the celebrity world will gather in New York City for the annual Met Gala.

Fashion’s most important party, organised by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, famously takes place on the first Monday of May each year at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art.

The Met Gala, celebrating its 71st anniversary, is a black-tie fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute and last year more than 12 million US dollars (£9.17 million) were raised.

Rihanna turned heads in an eye-catching outfit at the 2017 Met Gala (Aurore Marechal/PA Wire)

Wintour presides over the event, handpicking the guests, and this time around her co-chairs will be Lady Gaga, Harry Styles and Serena Williams.

As well as the charitable element, the gala is best known for its celebrity guests and the often outlandish outfits they wear on the red carpet.

Famous examples include Cher’s 1974 “naked dress”, Diana, Princess Of Wales’ navy slip Dior dress in 1996 and Rihanna’s canary-yellow fur-trimmed cape in 2015.

This year’s theme is Camp: Notes On Fashion, inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay Notes On Camp.

“The essence of Camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration,” Sontag once explained.

The Metropolitan Museum Of Art Costume Institute Benefit takes place on Monday.

