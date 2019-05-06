Made In Chelsea’s Olivia Bentley reveals hair loss battle

6th May 19 | Entertainment News

The reality TV personality said talking about the condition in women was still ‘taboo’.

Essentiel Antwerp store launch party

Made In Chelsea’s Olivia Bentley has revealed that she suffers from alopecia in the hope it will help other women feel less embarrassed by the condition.

Bentley, 23, said her hair loss started the same time she was prescribed the combined oral contraceptive pill aged 16, damaging her confidence and prompting feelings of insecurity.

She also admitted to having dyed her hair blonde to make her receding hairline less noticeable as well as wearing hats and hairpieces.

Olivia Bentley with boyfriend Digby Edgley (Ian West/PA)

She told Hello! magazine: “I suffer from hair loss, from alopecia.

“It’s left me with feelings of insecurity over the years, so I’ve tried to hide my bald patches and receding hairline by wearing hats and hairpieces, and dyeing my naturally dark brown hair blonde.

“Instead of retreating into my insecurity and concealing my hair loss even more, I decided to go public.

“Not enough is spoken about alopecia in women. It’s still a taboo subject we tend to hide. Now I hope that by coming forward, I will encourage other women and girls in the same situation not to feel upset or embarrassed any more.”

Binky Felstead, Sophie Hermann and Olivia Bentley (Ian West/PA)

“Every time I washed my hair in the shower, I could feel clumps of hair falling out in my hand. And whenever I brushed it, there would be masses of hair in the bristles. To go through that as a young girl was awful.”

Bentley, who joined the E4 programme for the 11th series, finally told her fellow cast members about her diagnosis after three years working on the constructed reality show.

“They were all lovely about it,” she said.

Hello! magazine
“I confided in (boyfriend) Digby (Edgley) quite early on in our relationship.

“He told me: ‘You could shave your head completely and I would still love you because you’re beautiful.’ He totally accepts me as I am.”

Read the full article in Hello! magazine, out now.

© Press Association 2019

