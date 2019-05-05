Secret of ‘H’ revealed in Line Of Duty’s season five finale

The police procedural drama is returning for another series.

Line Of Duty’s fifth series came to an end with the shocking revelation that mysterious villain H is not one person, but four.

The search for a corrupt officer known as H has rumbled on for some time, with Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) the latest to come under suspicion.

The BBC show’s creator Jed Mercurio kept viewers guessing until the 85-minute series finale on Sunday, which saw Hastings grilled by DCS Patricia Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin).

122 crew82 shoot days44 cast 16 stunt performers6 episodes2 directors1 writer1 epic finale Thanks for watching #LineOfDuty. See you for Series 6. pic.twitter.com/nzVUMknBfu — BBC One (@BBCOne) May 5, 2019

The net appeared to be closing around the officer but DC Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) managed to clear his name, and in another twist it emerged that Gill Biggeloe (Polly Walker) had been trying to frame him.

Another breakthrough in the case came when DC Arnott re-examined video from when Matthew ‘Dot’ Cottan (Craig Parkinson) was shot.

He realised that Cotton was tapping out a secret message in Morse Code with his fingers as he lay on the ground. The footage showed him tapping four times, then repeating the sequence.

“The letter H in Morse Code is four dots. H is not an initial. It’s a clue,” DC Arnott told Hastings.

“Four dots. Four caddies. Four police staff in league with organised crime.”

“Dot. Hilton. Gill. Plus one more,” said Fleming.

Viewers had mixed feelings about the latest turn in the crime drama.

Some were intrigued by the idea of four people being H.

“Gotta say, wasn’t expecting that ending, but what a cracker of an episode,” one person said on Twitter.

“Knew Gill was bent, and love how Kate and Steve came to defend Ted. The look on Carmichael’s face!

“Overall, brilliant acting from the cast and loved the twist of another caddy out there.”

Gotta say, wasn't expecting that ending, but what a cracker of an episode. 👏🏻Knew Gill was bent, and love how Kate and Steve came to defend Ted. The look on Carmichael's face! Overall, brilliant acting from the cast and loved the twist of another caddy out there. #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/SJEQlVvSDA — Felicity Sarah 🐰 (@bunnyandthegirl) May 5, 2019

“#LineOfDuty is brilliant… Writers called everyone’s bluff on that with a great twist on the concept of H!” tweeted another.

#LineOfDuty is brilliant… Writers called everyone's bluff on that with a great twist on the concept of H! — 🇬🇧 Martin 🇬🇧 (@The_MartinX) May 5, 2019

But others felt cheated that the case had not been resolved.

“Great episode, but they dangled the carrot a little too low to not give us more closure on H… onto season 6!” posted one person.

Great episode, but they dangled the carrot a little too low to not give us more closure on H… onto season 6! #LineOfDuty — Corinne McDonald (@CoBear_) May 5, 2019

“Can’t believe we still don’t know who H is! Mother of God I hope the answers are in season 6, I can’t stand the suspense much longer!” tweeted another.

Can’t believe we still don’t know who H is! Mother of God I hope the answers are in season 6, I can’t stand the suspense much longer! 😩😬 Still the best show on tv @Vicky_McClure @martin_compston @StephenGraham73 #AdrianDunbar #LineOfDuty — Me Myself & Em (@RealCazMathers) May 5, 2019

Another viewer said they were “slightly annoyed that Hastings is still not entirely in the clear, adding: “And if H/one of the dots is him in the end, I will be even more annoyed.”

I KNEW it was Gill! But I am also slightly annoyed that Hastings is still not entirely in the clear, and if H/one of the dots is him in the end, I will be even more annoyed. On the upside – there will be another series, yay. #LineOfDuty — Dr Katherine Schofield 🇪🇺 (@katherineschof8) May 5, 2019

The police procedural drama is due to return for a sixth series.

