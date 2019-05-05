Adele says last year ‘tried me so hard’

5th May 19 | Entertainment News

This year it was announced that the singer and her husband had separated.

Adele

Adele has marked her 31st birthday by telling fans that the last year – in which she split from her husband – “tried me so hard”.

The singer, who announced last month that she and husband Simon Konecki had separated, turned 31 on Sunday.

She said on Instagram that she had realised that loving herself was more than enough and that she was “ready to feel the world around me and look up” for the first time in 10 years.

Adele on Instagram
Adele’s Instagram post (Adele/Instagram)

Alongside a series of images which appeared to show her at a party, Adele wrote: “This is 31… thank f****** god.

“30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all.

“No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times.

“I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay.”

The Hello singer continued: “31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself.

“For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once.

View this post on Instagram

Auckland / Mt Smart Stadium / Mar 25

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

“Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity.

“Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough.

“I’ll learn to love you lot eventually. Bunch of f****** savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you.

“Chin up eh.”

Adele and charity entrepreneur Konecki started dating in 2011 and welcomed a son, Angelo, in 2012.

They tied the knot in 2016, but in April this year a representative for the star announced in a statement that they had separated.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits

Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test
Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test

Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS
Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS

As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday

Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed

5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed
How technology is transforming the way we pay

How technology is transforming the way we pay
How technology is transforming the way we pay

Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits