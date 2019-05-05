Wayne Bridge first celebrity to win SAS: Who Dares Wins

The remaining contestants were put through hours of brutal interrogation during the final episode.

Wayne Bridge has been crowned the winner of the first celebrity series of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Twelve celebrities signed up to the intensive seven day course for the Channel 4 programme in aid of charity Stand Up To Cancer.

Following a gruelling episode which saw the stars undergo an interrogation and a Chilean mountain trek, Chief Instructor Ant Middleton told the former footballer he was the only member to pass the course.

Wayne was the only celebrity to pass the gruelling process (Channel 4 Television/PA)

The remaining celebrities were put through hours of brutal interrogation during the final episode, being held in stress positions with hoods over their faces and played disturbing noises.

In an emotional scene, a tearful Victoria Pendleton blames herself as the interrogator probed the Olympian on the break-up of her marriage.

Ben Foden also broke down after revealing he believes his biggest failure is his marriage to Una Healy, which ended after the rugby player cheated.

Remaining celebrities underwent a gruelling interrogation process (Channel 4 Television/PA)

Actor Jeremy Irvine, rugby player Heather Fisher and Foden quit the programme during the interrogation challenge, followed by Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson.

Thompson made the choice to leave after admitting he had made mistakes during the process, adding: “I’m not there yet on a mental level.”

Radio presenter Dev Griffin, TV host Andrea McLean, former politician Louise Mensch and Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow exited the series in earlier episodes.

Production staff praised Bridge on his performance throughout the programme (Channel 4 Television/PA)

Following Sam’s departure, the final four of Pendleton, Bridge, AJ Odudu and Jeff Brazier tackled the ‘Winter Sickener’ – the frozen El Morado glacier, 3,000 metres above sea level.

Bridge said he was “so emotional” after taking the top spot, with the other finalists calling him a “legend” as the group gathered for a hug on top of the mountain.

Middleton and his directing staff praised Bridge, with all of them adding he was their clear winner from the start.

