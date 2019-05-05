Holly Willoughby baffles fans by selling £30 fridge online

5th May 19 | Entertainment News

The presenter said the fridge would come with her ‘house rules’.

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby has surprised fans by putting her refrigerator up for sale online for £30.

The presenter advertised the fridge on Instagram.

She said she would sell it to the highest bidder and promised fans it would come with her “house rules”.

The mother of three added a picture showing her leaning up against the fridge with a drink in her hand.

She wrote: “Hi, I’m selling my fridge… £30 including delivery…

“The drawer is broken but it works and comes with my house rules… if your interested comment below … please hurry… biggest bid wins!!!! 

“#chillout#doi #fridged.”

Many people asked what was behind Willoughby’s offer, suggesting it was “a wind up”.

Several joked that they would purchase the fridge if the This Morning star came with it.

One Instagram user jokingly offered “one billion pounds”.

However, earlier in the day Willoughby said she was going on fellow TV star Bradley Walsh’s new show, prompting some people to suggest the fridge sale might have something to do with that.

“Must be for a game show,” said one, while another predicted: “Bradley Walsh has something to do with this.”

Walsh’s one-off entertainment special was announced earlier this month.

© Press Association 2019

