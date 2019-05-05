Diplo owes me, he can perform at my wedding â€“ Ellie Goulding

The pop star said that the American record producer would be welcome to perform at her nuptials later this year.

Ellie Goulding has joked that she will get DJ Diplo to perform at her wedding later this year.

Goulding, who will tie the knot with art dealer Caspar Jopling, made the suggestion after Diplo hit the decks at the surprise nuptials of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in Las Vegas earlier this week.

The singer-songwriter told Free Radio at Free Radio Hits Live: “Do you know what, (Diplo) owes me one.

Ellie Goulding performs at Free Radio Hits Live at the Birmingham Arena (Dave Nelson)

“So, I might actually make him do that.”

Goulding has a song called Close To Me with the American record producer, and she recently joined him for a surprise performance at Coachella Festival.

Along with performing at Game Of Thrones star Turner and pop star Jonas’ ceremony this week, Diplo also livestreamed the wedding on Instagram, revealing the couple’s union to the world.

Goulding, who performed at the Free Radio Hits Live concert in Birmingham, did not share any further details of her forthcoming wedding to Jopling, to whom she got engaged last summer.

The couple, who have been together for around two-and-a-half years, will get married at the end of this year.

Goulding has also said that her song on the Game Of Thrones season eight soundtrack, Hollow Crown, had show bosses “obsessed”.

She said: “I was sent the song six months ago or so and they were trying to put this soundtrack together and I made it my own.

“They said a few rappers were doing it and I was like, OK, it’s going to be Post Malone and Drake and then just me.

“So, I just gave it my best shot and sent it to them and they were obsessed with it. So, luckily I got to stay on it.”

Goulding performed at Free Radio Hits Live alongside the likes of Louis Tomlinson, Tom Walker, James Arthur, Lewis Capaldi and Mabel.

