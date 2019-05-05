Line of Duty returns for eagerly-anticipated finale

5th May 19 | Entertainment News

Viewers were left reeling last week after a major character was arrested.

Line of Duty

Line of Duty returns for the finale on Sunday with a hotly-anticipated special 90-minute episode.

Fans of the police procedural drama will be eager to find out if creator Jed Mercurio finally reveals the identity of corrupt police officer H.

But with a sixth series confirmed by BBC One, the showrunner could keep viewers guessing past the finale.

(BBC)
Superintendent Ted Hastings will go up against Superintendent Patricia Carmichael in the finale (BBC)

The show follows the work of anti-corruption unit AC-12, led by Superintendent Ted Hastings, DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure).

Series five saw a number of characters meet a grisly end, including the unit’s very own Pc Maneet Bindra (Maya Sondhi) in episode one.

Stephen Graham’s character John Corbett was killed off in episode four in shocking scenes which saw the undercover police officer have his throat slit by another member of the organised crime group.

Anna Maxwell Martin with Martin Compston and Vicky McClure (BBC)
Anna Maxwell Martin, right, with Martin Compston and Vicky McClure in the series (BBC)

Viewers were left reeling last week after Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) was arrested under suspicion of being a corrupt police officer.

In tense scenes, the long-running character was quizzed in the now infamous glass-walled office by Anna Maxwell Martin as Superintendent Patricia Carmichael.

The finale episode of Line of Duty airs at 9pm on BBC One.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

How technology is transforming the way we pay

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win
Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win

Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences

8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences
Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test

Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test
As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship

As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship
Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday

Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday
Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday

How technology is transforming the way we pay