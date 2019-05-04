Britain’s Got Talent fans think singer deserves starring role in Les Miserables

Britain’s Got Talent fans think singer deserves starring role in Les Miserables4th May 19 | Entertainment News
Mark McMullan performed Bring Him Home from the long-running musical for his disabled brother.
A singer’s emotional rendition of Bring Him Home from Les Miserables has prompted Britain’s Got Talent fans to call for him to have his own starring role in the West End.
Viewers labelled his performance “beautiful” with others suggesting he should play the part of Jean Valjean, the former prisoner whose struggle to lead a normal life forms the core of the acclaimed musical.
Mark McMullan, from Belfast, Northern Ireland, sang the piece, in which Valjean begs God to save his ward Cosette’s suitor, as his brother – who has locked-in syndrome – sat in the crowd.
Many loved his touching story and thought he suited the part of Valjean, which has been played by actors including Dominic West and Hugh Jackman.
One viewer said: “Wow what a beautiful pure voice – reminds me of Colm Wilkinson – the original and best Jean Valjean- and such a lovely tender backstory – yeah am crying!!!”
Another added: “Regardless of his BGT outcome to not put this guy in Les Mis would be a greater crime than Jean Valjean’s 19 year sentence.”
A third said: “Ok, I’m going to need Mark McMullan from BGT to play Valjean in a future production of Les Mis.”
Another simply said: “Someone cast him as Jean valjean please.”
McMullan’s performance moved members of the audience to tears, as well as fans watching at home. Many took to social media to express their emotions.
For some viewers, the song alone was enough to reduce them to tears.
For others, it was his voice that caused their emotional outpouring.
McMullan earned four yes votes, but failed to secure the golden buzzer.
Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV next Saturday.
© Press Association 2019