Lady Gaga says her unshaven legs will ‘complete’ her Met Gala look

The pop star will co-chair the prestigious fashion event on Monday.

Lady Gaga has prepared for the upcoming Met Gala by not shaving her legs for several days.

The singer and actress will be one of several A-list stars walking the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for its annual fashion extravaganza, the Costume Institute Gala.

Commonly referred to as the Met Gala, this year’s theme will see celebrities and fashion heavyweights working with the theme of the museum’s new exhibition, Camp: Notes on Fashion.

Gaga is this year’s co-chair of the event alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Making her way to New York ahead of the event, Gaga teased her fans with details of her outfit on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of herself on a private plane with her bare leg up on a side unit, she wrote: “Met Gala here we come.

“Destination ‘Camp,’ so excited to co-chair Anna’s event. #MetGala #MarcJacobs #(and I didn’t shave my legs for 4 days which really completes the look) #ZoomIn #ladygaga #fashion thank you @sarahtannomakeup for the jacob’s shwag.”

Gaga, who won an Oscar earlier this year for the song Shallow from A Star Is Born, is known for her eccentric style, and has previously worn outfits at the event by designers including Alexander Wang and Versace.

Alongside Wintour and Gaga, Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, Harry Styles and Serena Williams will also act as co-chairs at the event, which takes place on Monday.

© Press Association 2019