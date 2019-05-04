Oscar-nominated director John Singleton to be laid to rest in Los Angeles

The 51-year-old funeral will be held on Monday.

The funeral for Oscar-nominated director John Singleton will be held in Los Angeles on Monday, his representative has said.

Singleton, best known for making 1991 drama Boyz N The Hood, died on April 29 almost two weeks after suffering a stroke.

The 51-year-old will be laid to rest in his home city of Los Angeles in a ceremony for family and close friends, his spokeswoman said.

John Singleton will be laid to rest on Monday, his representative said (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The funeral will be a “very small, intimate goodbye” to the filmmaker, a representative said, and will not be open to the press or public.

However, his family is planning a larger memorial “in a few weeks” to celebrate his life.

Singleton, a father of seven, died after being taken off life support. He suffered a stroke almost two weeks earlier.

Barack Obama was among those to pay tribute, saying he “opened doors for filmmakers of colour to tell powerful stories that have been too often ignored”.

Condolences to the family of John Singleton. His seminal work, Boyz n the Hood, remains one of the most searing, loving portrayals of the challenges facing inner-city youth. He opened doors for filmmakers of color to tell powerful stories that have been too often ignored. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 30, 2019

Boyz N The Hood was based on Singleton’s upbringing and shot in his old neighbourhood.

It starred Cuba Gooding Jr as a rebellious teen whose single mother sends him to live with his father in South Central Los Angeles.

Singleton became the first black director to receive an Academy Award nomination, and the youngest to do so, and also received a screenplay nomination.

His other films included Poetic Justice, Rosewood and Shaft.

© Press Association 2019