Hollywood actor Vince Vaughn pleads no contest to reckless driving charge

4th May 19 | Entertainment News

He was stopped by police in Los Angeles in June last year.

The 89th Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles

Hollywood actor Vince Vaughn has pleaded no contest to reckless driving, prosecutors have said.

The Dodgeball and Wedding Crashers star was stopped by police at a sobriety checkpoint in Manhattan Beach, Los Angeles, in June last year.

Vince Vaughn
Vince Vaughn has pleaded no contest to reckless driving, according to prosecutors (Yui Mok/PA)

Vaughn was initially charged with drink driving and refusing to comply with police, however those allegations have now been dismissed, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

Vaughn’s lawyer entered a no contest plea on his behalf to one misdemeanour count of alcohol-related reckless driving.

He was immediately sentenced to summary probation for three years, prosecutors said.

Vaughn, 49, was ordered to complete a three-month alcohol programme, pay fines and cannot refuse a preliminary alcohol screening test while on probation if requested by law enforcement.

A Watson advisement also was given that states if he drives under the influence and a person is killed, he could be charged with murder.

© Press Association 2019

