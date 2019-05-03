Passenger to donate all album profits to homeless charity Shelter

The singer-songwriter topped the charts with his 2012 release Let Her Go.

Musician Passenger has announced that all of the profits from his new album will be donated to Shelter.

Money raised from the ten-track LP Sometimes It’s Something, Sometimes It’s Nothing At All will help fund the homeless charity’s family support services.

The singer-songwriter – whose real name is Mike Rosenberg – topped the charts with his 2012 release Let Her Go.

Im delighted to say that im releasing a brand new album TODAY and you can grab your copy now from: https://t.co/RYL50i5acX. Its called “sometimes its something , sometimes its nothing at all” and all profits will be donated to @Shelter. Thank you so much for the support. Mike xx pic.twitter.com/wiyMt9PiFI — Passenger (@passengermusic) May 2, 2019

Brighton-born Rosenberg, who began his musical career busking, won an Ivor Novello songwriting award in 2014 for the hit song.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rosenberg said: “When I started out, I spent a lot of time busking around the UK and in Brighton where I live, which really opened my eyes to the number of people forced to sleep rough.

“So, I was even more shocked when Shelter told me about the thousands of homeless families out there, hidden from view in hostels and emergency B&Bs.

“It’s made me realise how lucky I am to have a safe place to call home – something everyone should have – so this donation is something I could do to help in a small way.”

A sneak peek of an exciting recording with @passengermusic. With special thanks to @strawblondtv and @happyfacepizza. pic.twitter.com/YOOLmNKOKC — Shelter (@Shelter) May 2, 2019

Polly Neate, chief executive at Shelter, said: “We are incredibly excited that Passenger has chosen to support Shelter through this very special partnership, which will see 100% of the profits go towards funding our vital Family Support Services.

“With 131,000 homeless children living in Britain today, this is a crisis that simply cannot be ignored.

“The proceeds from Passenger’s album will help our dedicated support workers to find safe, secure homes for the many homeless families and children who desperately need us right now.”

Sometimes It’s Something, Sometimes It’s Nothing At All, is available to buy and stream from digital stores across the UK from today.

