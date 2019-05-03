Zoe Saldana putting on her Avengers make-up has become a hilarious meme

3rd May 19 | Entertainment News

The star confidently putting on green lipstick as Gamora has got people cracking jokes.

European Premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – London

If you think it takes you a long time to get ready for a night-out, spare a thought for Zoe Saldana, who is painted entirely green for her role as Gamora in Avengers: Endgame.

The actress shared a short clip of herself putting on green make-up before filming, which people have quickly captioned with their hilarious thoughts.

She captioned it with the hashtags #NoFilter and #BecauseShesWorthIt.

View this post on Instagram

#nofilter 😂#Gamora #becauseshesworthit

A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on

Since the film was released on April 25, stars have been sharing behind-the-scenes footage of their time in the Marvel universe, however this is the first clip to receive the meme treatment.

The adopted daughter of Thanos has been compared to everything from spinach to Shrek by online jokers.

Here are a few of the best captions, that might fill the Avengers-shaped hole in your life.

1. The clip reminded this comedian of lettuce getting ready to ruin your day.

2. Pickles’ false sense of confidence is summed up here.

Chris Pratt Dance GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Her green look reminded people of Shrek getting ready for a night out.

4. Gamora also gives off spinach vibes to some.

Guardians Of The Galaxy GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. When your “green thumb” takes over your whole personality.

6. Fiona making sure she looks her best for her rescuer.

Guardians Of The Galaxy GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This upsetting comparison will resonate with students.

8. Lastly, this is how confident guacamole feels knowing that it costs extra.

Marvel GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

© Press Association 2019

