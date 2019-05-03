Director promises design changes to Sonic The Hedgehog following backlash

3rd May 19 | Entertainment News

The film is due to be released in November.

Yes Man Premiere – London

The director of the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog movie has promised to change the design of the main character following a backlash from fans.

A trailer for the film, starring Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey, arrived earlier this week, but sparked criticism for its depiction of the titular hedgehog.

Producers used computer animation for Sonic and fan criticism focused on his teeth and “disproportionate” legs.

Director Jeff Fowler has vowed to change the design ahead of the film’s planned November release.

He tweeted: “Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design & you want changes.

“It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be… #sonicmovie #gottafixfast.”

It is unclear if animators will now go back to the studio to tweak the design.

Sonic The Hedgehog first appeared in a 1991 video game of the same name. He is known for being able to run at extremely high speeds.

Schwartz will voice Sonic in the upcoming film while Carrey will star as his nemesis, Dr Robotnik.

© Press Association 2019

