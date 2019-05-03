Avengers: Endgame becomes most tweeted-about film ever

3rd May 19 | Entertainment News

Super villain Thanos was the most talked about character.

Avengers: Endgame Photocall – London

Avengers: Endgame has become the most tweeted-about film ever, Twitter has said.

Marvel’s superhero blockbuster – which has demolished a string of box office records both in the UK and worldwide – has been included in more than 50 million tweets.

That is more than any other film since Twitter launched in 2006, the social media website announced.

Avengers super villain Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, is the most talked-about character.

He is followed by Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’s Captain America.

Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk completes the top five.

Endgame was a hugely anticipated entertainment event and was the culmination of 22 films over 11 years.

In the build-up to Endgame’s release, producers of the film begged fans not to share spoilers from the movie, using the hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndGame.

Endgame set multiple box office records, including for the biggest opening in UK and Irish cinemas.

It took an estimated £43.4 million across its first four days towards the end of April, according to the movie’s distributor Disney.

The film has broken global records by becoming the first release to take more than one billion US dollars on its opening weekend.

© Press Association 2019

